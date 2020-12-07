Letter: Pandemics within Pandemics

Recently I spoke with a colleague. We had worked on an HIV prevention project in New York. He was now retired, living in a small Pennsylvania town. Speaking about COVID-19 and his own safety he said, “We knew what to do. We knew from HIV.” We knew to speak about harm to one’s self or others, rather than risk; not to believe that HIV only affects “others”; in solidarity, to take protective measures; viral transmission occurs despite our beliefs or status. We knew that the improvements in relationships and responsible substance use central to HIV prevention affected multiple outcomes: incidence of other STDs, better communication about difficult topics.
World AIDS Day was not mentioned in the Star. Understandable. Recent 188,500 new US COVID-19 cases per day overshadow the annual 38,000 new US HIV cases. But we have lessons to learn from all pandemics. Central is our care for others, ill or grieving, now, in the future—the innocent bystanders of our actions and example.
Beatrice Krauss
Foothills
