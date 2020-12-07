 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Pandemics within Pandemics
View Comments

Letter: Pandemics within Pandemics

Recently I spoke with a colleague. We had worked on an HIV prevention project in New York. He was now retired, living in a small Pennsylvania town. Speaking about COVID-19 and his own safety he said, “We knew what to do. We knew from HIV.” We knew to speak about harm to one’s self or others, rather than risk; not to believe that HIV only affects “others”; in solidarity, to take protective measures; viral transmission occurs despite our beliefs or status. We knew that the improvements in relationships and responsible substance use central to HIV prevention affected multiple outcomes: incidence of other STDs, better communication about difficult topics.

World AIDS Day was not mentioned in the Star. Understandable. Recent 188,500 new US COVID-19 cases per day overshadow the annual 38,000 new US HIV cases. But we have lessons to learn from all pandemics. Central is our care for others, ill or grieving, now, in the future—the innocent bystanders of our actions and example.

Beatrice Krauss

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Christy

No matter how Supervisor Steve Christy rationalizes it, his vote against certification of recent Pima County election results is a direct slap…

Local-issues

Letter: Police Officers

Law enforcement is the only occupation I know of that: You have to know city, state and local laws as well as any attorney without the benefit…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News