There seems to be a growing epidemic of panhandling in the City of Tucson, especially in the center medians of Tucson Main Streets. You used to see this panhandling at several major intersections in the City. Now it seems like you encounter panhandlers at almost every major intersection in Tucson. This is a bad look for the City of Tucson, and is also a safety concern for the panhandlers , standing in the middle of major Tucson Streets in the center median.

I just got back from a cross country trip, and visited many major cities in the U.S. I did not see this problem in any of the cities I visited. At least not to this degree. The City of Tucson needs to take the same approach that Pima County is using, by placing signs at the intersections, to discourage handing over monies to the panhandlers. Instead they are encouraged to donate their monies to agencies that can truly help these individuals.

David Keating

East side