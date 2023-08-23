Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: TEP Rate Increase

Letter: TEP Rate Increase

In response to the Aug 9th article on Tucson Electric Power's rate increase, I find TEP President and CEO Susan Gray's plea for sympathy over …

Letter: Leaving Arizona

Letter: Leaving Arizona

Abundant sunshine! Oct/Nov/March/April awesome, June-Aug flee. Catalinas, Tucson Mtns, The Loop! Overpriced, undersized housing on tiny lots l…

Comments may be used in print.