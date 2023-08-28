Thank you David Keating for your letter about the frightening conditions of panhandling in Tucson. It's an embarrassing look for visitors to Tucson and an unpleasant, scary situation for those of us who live here. The panhandling on the medians is dangerous for drivers and pedestrians. The "camps" that they set up all over town forced a "mature" woman like myself to purchase an alarm whistle for my protection.
Unfortunately, I don't have a solution for the problem, but putting signs on the intersections and discouraging people from giving them money is a start and might encourage the homeless to seek services that are available.
Rosemary Capin
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.