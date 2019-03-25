Buried in the article about the Star's change to printing presses located in Phoenix, was the news that the Star is being run under a joint operating agreement with Gannett. If this is the case, then *please* start using the Gannett template for your website! Your current website is poorly organized and quite prehistoric, compared to the streamlined template which Gannett uses for all their papers. Also, reconsider what you're charging potential customers. I got a deal from the Gannett-run Phoenix newspaper for a year's digital-only subscription for $20. The Star charges much more than that for much less news in a much smaller town.
Since you're already linked with Gannett, please consider adopting what they're good at.
Robert Hansen
West side
