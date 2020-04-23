Letter: Parade Content: Choose Wisely

Our family talked at the dinner table about the Confederate flag appearing in Tucson’s Rodeo Parade, and here’s what we came up with. Telling history involves making choices since time and space are limited. Parades have limited time and space and are inherently celebratory. (In contrast, funeral processions are mournful or contemplative.) The items displayed in parades take on the aura of celebration, which implies the organizers’ approval. The Confederate flag calls to mind an agonizing time in Tucson’s and our nation’s history. It belongs in museums and history textbooks where it can be explained and contextualized. Tucson should choose to not display this painful symbol in a parade that celebrates La Fiesta de los Vaqueros.
Martha Lee
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
