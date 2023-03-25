If a parent is directing the education of their child in Arizona as allowed by state law, can that parent insist that their children be exposed to the 1619 Project, the factual treatment of minority groups and/or other groups not currently accepted or valued by the current Republican Party in public schools?

Can parents insist that the above materials be available and provided by public schools; and if not, can parents provide these materials to their children so that their child’s presentations in class include such material?

Just trying to figure out how parents who want to present a truthful and factual education to their children can do so in Arizona public schools.

Interesting to note that non-public schools that accept public money to educate students currently are not limited in what can be presented to their students or materials used for that education.

Craig Whaley

Oro Valley