In your article "Border Patrol's arrest of family on south side sparks outrage" my heart goes out to the family and the 12 year old girl who threw up when the authorities were arresting her parents. Kids should NOT have to see this. But, if the parents had had forethought, 11 years and two other children ago, to apply to get legal, maybe this would not have happened.
They knew they were treading on thin ice. Eleven years, three children and they weren't married, why? Did they really care about "the family unit." How about becoming citizens legally? Was it financially beneficial for them to stay together as a couple, have children, but not marry?
Before we pass judgement, let's get facts, let's ask why, lets be real. Sometimes things aren't what they seem at first glance.
Holly Stohlmann
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.