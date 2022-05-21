 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Park safety

I went tp Ft Lowell park recently to take my little dog for a walk and about a few steps on to the grass I was attacked by a large dog, screaming for my life the owner finally pulled the dog off of me. And his only comment was have a nice day. Now my point is there are signs all over stating all dogs must be on a leash, and it states a law to that effect. I called the Parks Dept about it but they never returned my call. I called 911 and no one came. My point is no dog should be there without a leash, some little kid is going to get really hurt someday there. I served in the Marines and went through some pretty scary things but have never been that scared in my life. Please lets make our parks safe for all the kids playing there, there are dog parks for dogs Ft Lowell is not one of them.

Thomas R Crawford

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

