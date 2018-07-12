Re: the July 8 article "Proposed $225M bond for parks includes new fields, splash pads."
The City Council proposal to issue $225 million in bonds for our parks is good for us, but only if there's a commitment from the city to fully fund ongoing maintenance! In the past this responsibility has been ignored. So we get streets that crumble because we don't maintain what we build. We pay twice because, when we fail to maintain facilities we build, the usable life is shortened plus we have to issue bonds (and pay interest) when we want them fixed. City Council: Please include multi-year binding commitments to fully fund maintenance of any such bonded projects. With this commitment I know many of us would support such investments.
Richard Eaton
West side
