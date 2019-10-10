Due to our daily life schedules revolving around family and work, we happen to overlook the importance of personal health and self-care. As a public health student, I strongly feel that parks and open spaces are good sources to achieve physical wellness. Obesity being one of the major public health concerns in Arizona with a rate of 29.5% in adults, I cannot stress more about promoting parks visitation for exercise and play. These activities not only promote physical health, but open spaces help people connect with the nature that promote mindfulness and mental well-being. However, there are challenges in achieving healthier lifestyle and the most important one is access. Only 28% of Arizona residents have access to park in their communities. Improving access, increasing opportunities and raising awareness to use the existing parks and open spaces needs to be prioritized to promote exercise and recreational activities, and to achieve optimum community health outcome.
Dakshina Gautam
South side
