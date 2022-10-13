Letter: Participation in Upcoming Mid-terms is Crucial to our Democracy

Only 40% of eligible voters vote in mid-term elections compared to 60%
in Presidential Elections, according to Fairvote.org.
Apparently, many believe mid-term elections are less important,
although state and local government control more aspects of our lives
than Washington, D.C. does.
This mid-term election is critical. Three MAGA election deniers top the
Arizona State ticket: Kari Lake for Governor, Mark Finchem for
Secretary of State, and Abe Hamadeh for Attorney General. Lake said
the election was fixed; Finchem said Arizona is a red state so a
democrat could not have won; and Hamadeh, endorsed by Trump, will
fight to restore election “integrity” the Trump Way. All three support a total ban on all abortions.
Compare them to their Democratic opponents: Katie Hobbs who
certified the 2020 Election after a thorough audit, Adrian Fontes,
Maricopa County Recorder who oversaw election certification, and Kris
Mayes who will ensure our election security. All three respect a
woman’s right to choose.
Vote to elect Democrats and safeguard Democracy!!
leadawn anderton
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.