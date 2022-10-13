 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Participation in Upcoming Mid-terms is Crucial to our Democracy

  • Comments

Only 40% of eligible voters vote in mid-term elections compared to 60%

in Presidential Elections, according to Fairvote.org.

Apparently, many believe mid-term elections are less important,

although state and local government control more aspects of our lives

than Washington, D.C. does.

This mid-term election is critical. Three MAGA election deniers top the

Arizona State ticket: Kari Lake for Governor, Mark Finchem for

Secretary of State, and Abe Hamadeh for Attorney General. Lake said

the election was fixed; Finchem said Arizona is a red state so a

democrat could not have won; and Hamadeh, endorsed by Trump, will

People are also reading…

fight to restore election “integrity” the Trump Way. All three support a total ban on all abortions.

Compare them to their Democratic opponents: Katie Hobbs who

certified the 2020 Election after a thorough audit, Adrian Fontes,

Maricopa County Recorder who oversaw election certification, and Kris

Mayes who will ensure our election security. All three respect a

woman’s right to choose.

Vote to elect Democrats and safeguard Democracy!!

leadawn anderton

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Election

My late mother was a life-long Republican; I doubt she ever voted outside the party. In 2016, she said she didn’t think she could vote for Tru…

Letter: Reason to be pro life

I am pro-life because I am against violence and abortion is one of the most violent acts against a human being. The fetus begins to feel pain …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News