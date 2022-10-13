Letter: Participation in Upcoming Mid-terms is Crucial to our Democracy

Only 40% of eligible voters vote in mid-term elections compared to 60%

in Presidential Elections, according to Fairvote.org.

Apparently, many believe mid-term elections are less important,

although state and local government control more aspects of our lives

than Washington, D.C. does.

This mid-term election is critical. Three MAGA election deniers top the

Arizona State ticket: Kari Lake for Governor, Mark Finchem for

Secretary of State, and Abe Hamadeh for Attorney General. Lake said

the election was fixed; Finchem said Arizona is a red state so a

democrat could not have won; and Hamadeh, endorsed by Trump, will

fight to restore election “integrity” the Trump Way. All three support a total ban on all abortions.

Compare them to their Democratic opponents: Katie Hobbs who

certified the 2020 Election after a thorough audit, Adrian Fontes,

Maricopa County Recorder who oversaw election certification, and Kris

Mayes who will ensure our election security. All three respect a

woman’s right to choose.

Vote to elect Democrats and safeguard Democracy!!

leadawn anderton

Southwest side