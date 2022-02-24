 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Partisan Redistricting Hurts Voters
Letter: Partisan Redistricting Hurts Voters

Re: the Feb. 22 article "Spending cap for schools waived."

Public schools in Arizona averted a fiscal cliff when the Legislature lifted a decades old education spending cap. No thanks to LD11 Sen. Vince Leach who, before he voted against lifting the cap, complained that he does not get enough credit for all he does for education. By education Leach apparently means more funding for private and home schooling under his “follows kids’ back packs plan” which would give state money to whatever school option families select. Another version of a universal voucher plan rejected by Arizona voters. Leach also wants to limit Arizonans' rights to propose initiatives, access to voting, and financial assistance to low income families while promoting tax cuts for the rich. Thanks to Redistricting Commissioner Mehl’s successful efforts, Leach will run for reelection in new LD 17 where Republicans dominate. The result of creating such “safe” districts is the election of ideologues like Leach who shows no interest in addressing Arizona’s water shortage and infrastructure problems or pursuing anything bipartisan. LD 17 voters deserve better.

Eileen Hollowell

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

