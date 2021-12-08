 Skip to main content
Letter: partisan school board election proposal
Letter: partisan school board election proposal

I've lived 26 years in the Tanque Verde Valley where people with school age children choose to reside because of the quality of the schools. Tanque Verde Unified School District board elections have tended to be fairly low key events and I've mostly been unaware of the political leanings of candidates or serving members. TVUSD, in a fairly Republican enclave in Democratic-leaning Pima County, seems to run pretty well. Now State Senator Ugenti-Rios from Scottsdale proposes to make Arizona's school board elections partisan, forcing candidates to run in primaries to qualify as candidates of their party in general elections. Given that primaries attract a party's base, it's a good bet that radicals of left and right may become our November choices. With our Republican registration advantage, might that mean a school board dedicated to making America great again? The exact opposite result is likely in the larger Pima County districts. We the people don't need more wedges.

Frank Bergen

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

