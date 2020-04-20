Letter: Partnership with business to restart our economy.
Letter: Partnership with business to restart our economy.

I would like to suggest a plan by which each business does its own planning about how it can reopen. For example, can restaurants accomplish 6 feet of separation to reopen? What if they have outdoor dining as well? What about moving the tables outside to increase the social distancing? I have been problem solving this as I take out food and talking with owners and the answer is yes. They are eager to reopen. Why not have every business that wants to reopen submit a plan to the board governing them of how they can do it and still protect the public? Review the plan, problem solve it with your teams and maybe you can come up with a way to restart the economy. Our business owners have their livelihoods on the line. Let them help solve these problems. PS. I am lonely eating alone. I'd like to be able to re-engage with others in a safe way.

Jo-Ann Marks

Southeast side

