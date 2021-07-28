Letter: Party of Handouts

Lets see now, our "trickle-down-economics", Koch stooge governor cut taxes for the rich, dropping state revenue.
Our stooge-in-waiting attorney general then went to the high courts to use Federal covid aid as state revenue as they see fit.
All the while the Republicans continue unabated their brainless bleating about the "evils of big government"
The only time they want anything to do with Federal government is when they slither to the head of the line for cash handouts.
This is indeed the party of McConnell, McCarthy, Graham and all the others whose vocabulary has never nor ever will include the words "honor", "integrity", "principles", or "morality". Ask your average Republican to define those terms and you will get one huge, loud blank.
Timothy Canny
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.