Recently, I saw an ad from Juan Ciscomani, my congressperson, blaming the Biden administration’s “Green New Deal” for rising gas prices in Arizona. Unfortunately, this argument is a sham.

In fact, according the the Center for Biological Diversity, President Biden has approved 6430 drilling permits on public lands in his first two years in office. President Trump approved only 6172 during his first two years (1). The problem is refinery production shortages, not the “Green New Deal.”(2)

Refinery maintenance has delayed gasoline production in both the California and Texas refineries who service gasoline to the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas, respectively(2). These production shortfalls, along with higher oil prices, have cost us all at the pump.

No amount of propaganda or lip service given by Mr. Ciscomani will reduce gas prices in the short term. However, supporting energy independence and sustainability initiatives would be a good start. The electorate deserves real solutions, not political spin. Stop lying and start getting things done Mr. Ciscomani.

Joshua Reilly

North side