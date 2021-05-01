Letter: Passage of Senate Bill 1457 limiting abortions

Senate Bill 1457 limiting abortions because of genetic abnormality should be accompanied by a bill providing social services and funding for the raising of infants born under this restriction. How could young teenage girls or struggling families in poverty manage the care these children would need, which would be sizable. Saving lives in the womb should go beyond just overseeing them born. There should be responsibility for them to lead a life of proper care and quality.
Elizabeth Furrer
East side
