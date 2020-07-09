Letter: Past Time for a Statewide Mask Mandate
Thank you, Gov. Ducey, for realizing that some businesses--especially bars where young people congregate--need to be shut down for another month. But why stop short and not mandate a statewide mask requirement?

You're relying on local governments to do that, and many have done so responsibly. But what about those of us living in unincorporated areas of the state? I live In unincorporated Pinal County, where supervisors last week "recommended" people wear masks but didn't require them. (To be fair, the lone Democratic supervisor tried to get a mandate passed but ended up going along with the four Republicans because as he said, "It was better than nothing.")

Some in the community where I live--which is just across the county line from Pima County--don't want to wear a mask even indoors. But they regularly shop and do business in Pima County where masks are mandated.

Does Gov. Ducey think coronavirus transmission stops at the county line? Why have this slapdash, checkerboard approach to Arizona citizens' health?

Karen Schickedanz

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

