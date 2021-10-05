 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Pastors, Protect Your Parishioners
View Comments

Letter: Pastors, Protect Your Parishioners

  • Comments

Pastors, please protect your parishioners during this pandemic! As an ordained minister, public health advocate, and a PhD student at the University of Arizona Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, I am appalled by the misinformation being spouted from pulpits and the lack of best practices being implemented to protect parishioners from SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in the Tucson community.

The evidence is clear. COVID-19 vaccines are both safe and effective. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 7.7 million Arizonans have already been vaccinated (58.6%). Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines can protect and against hospitalization and death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has provided guidelines for religious organizations that are evidence-based. Those guidelines include include proper masking wearing during religious services. Let’s do everything within our power to protect our parishioners during this pandemic!

Jonathan Smith

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: RTA and Water Rates

How sad that the Tucson Mayor and City Council want to drop out of the Regional Transportation Authority because Tucson is underrepresented on…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News