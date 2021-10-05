Letter: Pastors, Protect Your Parishioners

Pastors, please protect your parishioners during this pandemic! As an ordained minister, public health advocate, and a PhD student at the University of Arizona Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, I am appalled by the misinformation being spouted from pulpits and the lack of best practices being implemented to protect parishioners from SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in the Tucson community.
The evidence is clear. COVID-19 vaccines are both safe and effective. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 7.7 million Arizonans have already been vaccinated (58.6%). Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines can protect and against hospitalization and death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has provided guidelines for religious organizations that are evidence-based. Those guidelines include include proper masking wearing during religious services. Let’s do everything within our power to protect our parishioners during this pandemic!
Jonathan Smith
Southwest side
