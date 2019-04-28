Re: the April 20 article "Our roads, services are failing to keep up with our population."
Pat Darcy wrote a great article about local transportation in Saturday’s edition. I agree with it. Expand the roads! Coming from Boston, I have to say the drivers in Arizona have no idea how lucky they have it. Speedway would be a two-lane street in the Hub. If you’re turning left, you just go. It doesn’t matter what the light says. Anyway - Pat Darcy may not be famous in Arizona. He sure is in Boston. In 1975 the Red Sox battled it out with the Big Red Machine in the greatest World Series ever. Bernie Carbo tied the contest in the eighth with a 3-run homer. In the tenth Carlton Fisk hit the all-time iconic homer to win the game - off Darcy. Remember? Fisk stayed in the box, waving his arms to keep the ball fair. And it did. Not that we care, but Darcy did get the ring when then the Reds won game seven.
Walter Ramsley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.