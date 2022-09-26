Letter: Pathetic New Sunday Comics Section

I have seen the latest new Updated Sunday Comics Section in the AZ Daily Star, and it looks Pathetic. The following strips have been removed from print ( Crankshaft, Dilbert, Lola, Family Circus, Close to Home, Bizzaro, Grand Avenue, Mutts and Zits ) . And no, I have no interest in looking them up on-line. This is one more example of change that isn't good.
I'm guessing any cost savings as a result of this, will soon be eaten up by cancelled subscriptions in the near future. Another Boneheaded decision by AZ Star Mgmt.
DAVID KEATING
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.