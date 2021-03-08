 Skip to main content
Letter: Pathetic Understanding of Science
Letter: Pathetic Understanding of Science

Re: the March 4 article "House votes to let businesses make their own call on masks."

Wow, even when I think I can no longer be stunned / shocked/ horrified /incredulous by the words and actions of our representatives in the Arizona legislature, I read of Rep. Chaplik arguing that we didn’t need masks for the HIV epidemic so why should we need them now. I’m sure my eleven year old grandson understands the difference in viruses being transmitted through the air and those transmitted by blood and bodily fluids. You don’t breath out blood. You don’t get HIV singing next to an infected person in church, or cheering on the Wildcats at McKale Arena.

And these people make policy — laws we all have to follow — on such a pathetic understanding of science.

Beth Dingman

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

