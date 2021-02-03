Letter: "Pathetic:

Related to this story
The Pima County vaccine roll-out is horrendous. I spent 8-hours last Tuesday trying to get an appointment with both State and County sites onl…
The Tucson Zoo has decided they want the area that encompasses Barnum Hill, the duck pond and trees for expansion. This area is the most beaut…
Now that Biden is President and the resulting insurrection at the Capitol through Trump’s encouragement, is being litigated, we’ve also learne…
Our “leaders” in the City of Tucson continue to openly display their utter fiscal ignorance and irresponsibility. Now, they are issuing more d…
Tucson is starved for quality parkland. We’re in the bottom 15% of US cities (Trust For Public Land). Therefore it’s unconscionable for the zo…
Kudos to the team at Tucson Medical Center!
I’m 65 years old my husband is 78. My SSI was taken away because I am suppose to be getting spousal support. He is retired and get a check mon…
Goodbye voter privacy! Thanks to Trump and Karen Fann, my ballot has been read more than the Sunday sports section. Where does Fann get the ri…
On Jan 27, "Where do I go to get censured", a Bay area transplant left behind a promise to her friends to "at least turn AZ (Tucson) purple". …
I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…
