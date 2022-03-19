 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Paths by Math
View Comments

Letter: Paths by Math

  • Comments

Arizona has a bill that just passed the house of representatives that makes Algebra Two a non mandatory course if replaced by another math course such as Applied Math. By creating two mathematical paths, schools end up categorizing students. This student will take advanced math and this one won’t and so on. In modern society, math determines everything. Therefore, whether a student continues on a path of what is considered a more academic form of math or a path of what is considered more life-based or reality-based math contributes to who they will be after high school. Stereotypically, colleges will look at applied math and see blue-collar and they will look at algebra two and see the next doctor. The problem doesn’t come with the careers students want to take because, in the end, you can have the physicists without the cashier. The problem comes when schools preemptively decide which path a student will take based on their mathematical prowess.

Allison Kuester

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Legal murder

Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, wants to be your Secretary if State, and she wants to legalize murder. No trial, no jury, just death.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News