Letter: Paths by Math

Arizona has a bill that just passed the house of representatives that makes Algebra Two a non mandatory course if replaced by another math course such as Applied Math. By creating two mathematical paths, schools end up categorizing students. This student will take advanced math and this one won’t and so on. In modern society, math determines everything. Therefore, whether a student continues on a path of what is considered a more academic form of math or a path of what is considered more life-based or reality-based math contributes to who they will be after high school. Stereotypically, colleges will look at applied math and see blue-collar and they will look at algebra two and see the next doctor. The problem doesn’t come with the careers students want to take because, in the end, you can have the physicists without the cashier. The problem comes when schools preemptively decide which path a student will take based on their mathematical prowess.
Allison Kuester
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.