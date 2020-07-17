Letter: Patient Safety Concern Regarding Opt Out of Physician Supervision over Nurse Anesthetists
Letter: Patient Safety Concern Regarding Opt Out of Physician Supervision over Nurse Anesthetists

As a physician anesthesiologist, an important patient safety concern must be addressed. Recently, Gov. Ducey removed physician supervision from anesthesia care without input from the public, medical boards, or the medical community. With this decision to “opt-out” of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ physician supervision requirement, he is replacing physician anesthesiologists with nurses, lowering the standard of care and jeopardizing lives.

COVID-19 has created an unprecedented time but does not change that surgery and anesthesia are inherently dangerous. When complications occur, your physician is often the difference between life and death.

Physician anesthesiologists are medical experts with up to 14 years of post-graduate education and training, including 12,000 -16,000 hours of clinical training, nearly twice the education and five times the training of nurse anesthetists. With this opt-out, nurse anesthetists can practice medicine like physicians, but skip thousands of hours of education/training. Arizona patients deserve physician involvement in their anesthesia care. Contact the governor and demand he reinstate physicians in anesthesia care.

Heidi Tavel, MD FASA

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

