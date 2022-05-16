Letter: Paved Roads in Tucson/Pima County

For all of you who want nice paved roads, please take a road trip this weekend. Go up to the Marana Exit off I-10, then drive west to Anway (it's not the end of the world but you can see it from there). Then go south to Manville Rd and turn east towards Sandario. Then drive south to Ajo and take that out to Sierrita Mountain Rd and go up up up. This is the Tucson School District. Folks, there are more paved roads around this county than Carter has little liver pills.