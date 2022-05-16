 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Paved Roads in Tucson/Pima County

  • Comments

For all of you who want nice paved roads, please take a road trip this weekend. Go up to the Marana Exit off I-10, then drive west to Anway (it's not the end of the world but you can see it from there). Then go south to Manville Rd and turn east towards Sandario. Then drive south to Ajo and take that out to Sierrita Mountain Rd and go up up up. This is the Tucson School District. Folks, there are more paved roads around this county than Carter has little liver pills.

Janet Pipes

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Death on Tucson's Roadways

Yesterday on the 7500 block of E. Speedway I came to a halt as a red light flashed to allow a TFD engine onto the roadway. Four cars behind me…

Letter: Say No to 411

A vote for Prop 411 will be a vote to extend what was supposed to be a temporary five year sales tax for ten more years on all the goods we bu…

Letter: new hotel in Glendale

How can Maricopa County allow a new hotel/resort to have a 7 acre lagoon? Where will the water come from? We have no water in AZ to waste. Mar…

Letter: Bogus water shortage

There have been numerous articles published in this newspaper, as well as others, about lower Colorado lake levels and the shortage of water c…

Letter: Homeless but not hopeless

Thanks for allowing me to address an ongoing problem here in Tucson. As the temperature rises, more people will come from Phoenix and other wa…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News