It's a new year, already people killed on local streets. No one wants that. However, that being said, I for one am sick and tired of dodging people (and bicycles) meandering and crossing the streets anywhere and anytime they damn please, often within a few yards of traffic lights, crosswalks or special pedestrian signals.
If these stubborn, stupid people do not value their lives enough to walk a few extra yards to properly use a safer crossing, I have sympathy for their families but not for them. A vehicle will win in every collision. Millions of dollars are spent on spacial crossings and education, but you cannot legislate against stupidity nor can you lead a horse to water and make the horse drink.
William Long
Foothills
