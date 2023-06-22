Rep Juan Ciscomani says he represents all of District 6; but he voted to repeal the bill clarifying the illegality of pistol braces (originally in The National Firearms Act of 1934).

Ciscomani’s District has mostly the same constituents as Rep. Gabby Giffords' did. Her organization reminds us the dangers of these braces are not theoretical. Don’t just listen to what Ciscomani says – look at what he does.