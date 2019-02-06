Re: the Feb. 5 article "'Negative feedback' greets plan to repair some county roads with taxes from others."
Say it isn’t so, Chuck. You recently wrote an Opinion piece to explain why it isn’t fair, or right, to pay for county roads in unincorporated areas out of the general fund. You were right. It is too bad that those in unincorporated areas do not wish to be annexed or otherwise incorporated so they can properly raise funds to fix their roads. It is too bad that your giant bond issues for sharing road costs did not pass.
However, this is no reason to come up with fake reasoning so that we city dwellers can pay for roads in unincorporated, but densely populated, areas. Yes, I may sometimes drive there but that’s too bad. If this passes, I hope municipalities retaliate. For example, I hope the City of Tucson imposes higher water rates for those in unincorporated areas. Be careful what you wish for.
Charles Rochman
Midtown
