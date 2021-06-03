Letter: Pay It Forward

A huge Shout Out to the handsome young man who paid for my cart @ the Walmart on Speedway & Kolb @ 0913 on 30 May. I was totally flabbergasted by the action. His mother raised him right & he should pass along a note to her of his good deed! As I did not fully realize what was happening, I didn't say a proper THANK YOU. Hopefully by my telling all who will listen (& read in the Letters to The Editor) about the encounter it will somehow make up for my bad manners.
Karen David
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.