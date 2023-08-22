Tucson and Pima County should search their records looking for unpaid and now long overdue charges to any candidate or any party backing any candidate. If any of those parties contact the city or county to arrange any type event or attend any type event before the 2024 election which needs city or county support, they should be required to pay what is owed plus reasonable interest and overdue charges before being granted any permit or given any support. Other cities and the state should do likewise.