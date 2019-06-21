Our City Council wants neighborhoods to pay for their own roads. Didn’t we already vote to pay for road repair? They already ask us to pay for new Fire trucks add Police cars. I ask, what’s done with the tax money we pay now?
Our property taxes are the highest in the State now and they want to raise them more.
Next they will want neighborhoods to pay for their own firemen and police. Then maybe neighborhoods could pay for checking their own water and pay to have it purified. Wow is there no end to this. At some time we might not need the City Council.
Jose Salgado
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.