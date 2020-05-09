Letter: Paying it forward appreciated

Around noon on April 8, I left my dentist’s office on River Rd. near Stone and then decided that I would treat myself to a Starbucks drink and a piece of lemon cake to take home. I went to the new Starbucks which has a drive through and I pulled in line. Three cars were ahead of me. When I reached my turn to pay and pick up, a young man took great delight in telling me joyfully “you are paid."
What? I responded. He said, “The driver ahead of you paid for your order.” I was momentarily stunned and then I was amazed and very happy. That happiness and gratitude still lingers in me. Yes, I will “pay it forward” the next time I go to the Starbucks, which will be soon. Thank you so much to the anonymous person who brought me joy and re-affirmation of the basic goodness of humankind.
L Killian
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
