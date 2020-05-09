Letter: Paying it forward appreciated
View Comments

Letter: Paying it forward appreciated

Around noon on April 8, I left my dentist’s office on River Rd. near Stone and then decided that I would treat myself to a Starbucks drink and a piece of lemon cake to take home. I went to the new Starbucks which has a drive through and I pulled in line. Three cars were ahead of me. When I reached my turn to pay and pick up, a young man took great delight in telling me joyfully “you are paid."

What? I responded. He said, “The driver ahead of you paid for your order.” I was momentarily stunned and then I was amazed and very happy. That happiness and gratitude still lingers in me. Yes, I will “pay it forward” the next time I go to the Starbucks, which will be soon. Thank you so much to the anonymous person who brought me joy and re-affirmation of the basic goodness of humankind.

L Killian

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets hi…

Local-issues

Letter: Safety On The Loop

This is to thank Marcy Tigerman for her letter in today's Arizona Star. I would like to add a comment, directed toward the hotshot cyclists wh…

Local-issues

Letter: masks

A shout out to companies that provide cloth masks to their employees. StrongBuilt Plumbing, and Air came to my house to do an estimate for AC.…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News