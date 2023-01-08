Letter: Paying twice for folly, deceit, and incompetence

Doug Ducey played politics in building the container wall on federal land using Arizona citizens’ money. Now he’s been rebuffed in the courts with the recognition that he’s trespassing on federal lands. So now, he’s spending Arizona citizens’ money to remove them. We have to pay twice for his pranks and incompetence? Let the CPAC pay for this foolishness. And when does he pay for his deceit? There should be legal ramifications.