Letter: Payment of Trump's debt to the City
Re: the Oct 29 letter "Romero should respect Trump", I totally disagree. Mayor Romero's public request that Mr. Trump pay his long overdue debt owed to the City of Tucson was legitimate and appropriate, and I am proud of our Mayor that she did it. I don't believe that Tucson is the first or only City that Trump has stiffed with his rally expenses; and because Trump displays abusive disrespect to many others on an almost daily basis, Trump deserves no respect himself. I am a native Tucsonan and I applaud our Mayor's dignified request. No apology is called for, in calling a spade a spade, as was done by the Mayor.

Steve Cox

North side

