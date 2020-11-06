Letter: Payment of Trump's debt to the City

Re: the Oct 29 letter "Romero should respect Trump", I totally disagree. Mayor Romero's public request that Mr. Trump pay his long overdue debt owed to the City of Tucson was legitimate and appropriate, and I am proud of our Mayor that she did it. I don't believe that Tucson is the first or only City that Trump has stiffed with his rally expenses; and because Trump displays abusive disrespect to many others on an almost daily basis, Trump deserves no respect himself. I am a native Tucsonan and I applaud our Mayor's dignified request. No apology is called for, in calling a spade a spade, as was done by the Mayor.
Steve Cox
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!