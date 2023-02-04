It seems Republican lawmakers in Phoenix have the same lack of understanding as their colleagues in the U.S. Congress. Republican House Representatives ignore the fact that the debt ceiling is for money already allocated or spent. The time for “negotiations” has passed, and there is no excuse for failing to pay our debts. Likewise, our state representatives seem to have forgotten that they allocated $1.3M for public schools but failed to waive the Aggregate Expenditure Limit so districts could actually spend those funds.
The failure to pay one’s debts is a serious example of unethical behavior. After monies have been allocated or spent is not the time to try to turn back the clock or tack on conditions that weren’t part of the original appropriations. Just as taxpayers are expected to pay our bills, we expect our representatives to be responsible and to pay our collective debts.
Judi Moreillon
Northeast side
