It seems Republican lawmakers in Phoenix have the same lack of understanding as their colleagues in the U.S. Congress. Republican House Representatives ignore the fact that the debt ceiling is for money already allocated or spent. The time for “negotiations” has passed, and there is no excuse for failing to pay our debts. Likewise, our state representatives seem to have forgotten that they allocated $1.3M for public schools but failed to waive the Aggregate Expenditure Limit so districts could actually spend those funds.