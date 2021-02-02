 Skip to main content
Letter: Payne's House Bill 2369
State Rep. Payne 's bill to require mail-in ballots to be notarized should be marked D- and sent back without further consideration. Voters who cannot vote in person should not have to pay for a notary to validate their identity.

This is similar to a pole tax or other action to suppress the right to vote. If the voter need not pay for a notary has Rep. Payne calculated the cost to the State for picking up this tab? Has Rep. Payne actually made any serious investigation to determine that voter fraud for mail-in ballots is as bad as was reported to him? Critical thought and review is required for proposed law. We have more than enough half-baked laws on the books that do not serve the citizens of this state.

Geoff Gilbert

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

