Several years ago the AZ State Legislature decided to strip all state funding from Pima Community College and allow it to fend for itself for support to serve our students. Sound financial planning and necessary reductions have provided the ways and means to continue to graduate and award certificates, and provide 4 yr college transfers to thousands of students each year. The impact of PCC on our community is enormous. The Governor's proposed budget includes a $20 million grant to expand our respected and popular Aviation Technology program. Some state legislators feel that this should not happen. The enrollment in this program is heavily weighted with Air Force and other service veterans honing their skills for high paying jobs to support themselves and families. The aviation industry in our area provides a multi-million dollar investment in our economy and desperately needs trained employees. I urge you to contact our state legislators and ask that this grant remain intact for our economy, for our community, and most importantly, our students!
Mark Hanna
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.