Letter: PCC Board Election Critical to Social Work Education

We are retired Social Services Education (SSE) faculty at Pima Community College. We support Theresa Riel for PCC Governing Board because this race is not just about employee dissatisfaction, but rather the future of at-risk programs because of reckless decisions by the college. Last year, without any departmental input, PCC eliminated more than a dozen degree-concentrations, including the Social Services AA degree, which for over 30 years trained many social workers in Tucson via the ASU Tucson Campus (UA does not offer a social work degree). PCC’s degree was the only pipeline for social workers in Tucson. This ill-advised decision jeopardizes our community's efforts to recruit and train new social workers. Efforts by concerned social workers to intervene were unsuccessful. PCC refused to reinstate the degree. PCC needs new leadership. That leader is Theresa Riel.