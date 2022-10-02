 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: PCC Board Election

Re: Editorial (Sept 10): “What voters don’t know about their candidate can hurt them.”

Voters should know more about PCC’s board before they cast ballots. A 3-member bloc has made the board a rubber stamp for the Chancellor and effectively silenced the two minority members.

The Higher Learning Commission, the college's national accrediting body, came to investigate the board in March. The Chancellor received a draft report months ago. He refuses to release it. The final vote occurs after our election.

KOLD reporter Valerie Cavazos obtained a leaked draft and reported on August 29 that the HLC team found “the rift in the board severe enough to put the college at risk.”

I hope voters will give the board a new District 2 member, Theresa Riel, who taught mathematics at the college for 23 years. She insists on transparency, values diversity, and is dedicated to Pima. A vote for Riel is a vote for a functioning, open-minded, transparent board.

Kitty Reeve, Retired PCC Faculty

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

