Letter: PCC Board Election

In Tim Steller’s article of August 26, Fletcher McCusker is quoted as saying “It’s about controlling that board.” To be clear: The PCC Board should not be controlled by any group; it should be responsive to the entire community. The Board should have a positive, independent relationship to the Chancellor in order fulfill its governance and oversight roles. I reject the notion that you are either for or against this Chancellor. Every Board decision must have one main objective: what is in the best interest of students? I taught mathematics at PCC for 27 years. I understand the needs of students, faculty and staff. I understand how to analyze complex information about the college’s operations. I honor diversity and will listen respectfully to different voices and perspectives. A vote for me will ensure that the PCC Board is NOT controlled by outside interests and pressures.
Theresa Riel, Retired PCC Faculty and Candidate for PCC Board of Governors in District 2
People are also reading…
Theresa Riel
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.