Letter: PCC Board Election

In Tim Steller’s article of August 26, Fletcher McCusker is quoted as saying “It’s about controlling that board.” To be clear: The PCC Board should not be controlled by any group; it should be responsive to the entire community. The Board should have a positive, independent relationship to the Chancellor in order fulfill its governance and oversight roles. I reject the notion that you are either for or against this Chancellor. Every Board decision must have one main objective: what is in the best interest of students? I taught mathematics at PCC for 27 years. I understand the needs of students, faculty and staff. I understand how to analyze complex information about the college’s operations. I honor diversity and will listen respectfully to different voices and perspectives. A vote for me will ensure that the PCC Board is NOT controlled by outside interests and pressures.