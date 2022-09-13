 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: PCC Board Election

  • Comments

In Tim Steller’s article of August 26, Fletcher McCusker is quoted as saying “It’s about controlling that board.” To be clear: The PCC Board should not be controlled by any group; it should be responsive to the entire community. The Board should have a positive, independent relationship to the Chancellor in order fulfill its governance and oversight roles. I reject the notion that you are either for or against this Chancellor. Every Board decision must have one main objective: what is in the best interest of students? I taught mathematics at PCC for 27 years. I understand the needs of students, faculty and staff. I understand how to analyze complex information about the college’s operations. I honor diversity and will listen respectfully to different voices and perspectives. A vote for me will ensure that the PCC Board is NOT controlled by outside interests and pressures.

Theresa Riel, Retired PCC Faculty and Candidate for PCC Board of Governors in District 2

People are also reading…

Theresa Riel

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: recycling plastics

Thank you to Steve Kozachik for piloting the special plastics recycling! It is frightening how much plastic we use on a daily basis and reward…

Letter: Remember His Words

As the rumpista traitors go through another endless cycle of fabrications several things come to mind. When someone is video taped they create…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News