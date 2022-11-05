Letter: PCC Board Elections

As past president of Tucson’s Juneteenth Celebration Committee, I am critically aware of the important role education plays in the lives and futures of our underserved populations. Therefore, the recent allegations against the Pima Community College Board and Chancellor are deeply concerning.

We need to have the College and its Board concentrate on service to students, not on internal and damaging squabbling. A fresh perspective is needed on the Board to recast the College’s decision making process into one which is transparent, unbiased, analytical and centered on student priorities.

Voters in District 2 have the opportunity to reshape the Board by electing Theresa Riel. Theresa has an exemplary 27 year record as a PCC faculty member. She is respected for her knowledge of the College and its constituent groups and for her integrity, logic and pragmatism. She has a reputation of honoring diversity and putting students first.

﻿

Valerie Stanley

Midtown