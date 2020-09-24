Letter: PCC Board of Governors

The PCC Board of Governors' last meeting (9/9/20) was an eye opener! The meeting dispelled what we've all been taught about education's teaching us to overcome prejudice and instilling the belief that we are all equal. Board Members Maria Garcia and Luis Gonzales, the only two minority members, received unmitigated and sometimes subtle treatment by the Board Chair Demion Clinco, his Board colleagues, and Chancellor Lambert. As one example of the bias, Board Member Hay was referred to as Dr. Hay and Board Member Hanna was referred to as Mr. Hanna while Board Member Garcia was referred to as "MARIA" and Board Member Gonzales was referred to as "LUIS". Moreover, Ms. Garcia, performing her statutory obligations, raised questions during the meeting and was attacked by Dr. Hay for questioning the Chancellor. Aren't all Board Members duly elected to represent their constituents? I think Board Members and the Chancellor might benefit from some sensitivity training and learning their statutory responsibilities.
Barbara Benjamin
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
