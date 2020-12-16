 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Peace and joy for the Zoo and Reid Park
View Comments

Letter: Peace and joy for the Zoo and Reid Park

Imagine watching the animals in the new section of the Zoo while walking with your grandchildren in Reid Park, without entry fees. Don’t you think that would make your grandchildren and you gladly pay the entry fees to see all the animals. People who would never enter a zoo could see how well the animals are doing and be less negative about zoos. And, tax payers would love seeing some animals during a pleasant walk in Reid Park and gladly support the zoo and park. Just provide some viewing areas and leave off those screens.

Douglas Holland

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Local-issues

Letter: Sumlin Walks Away

After a humiliating 70-7 loss to ASU, head coach Kevin Sumlin has been fired. Okay. That's reasonable. His record in Tucson was poor, and this…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News