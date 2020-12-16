Letter: Peace and joy for the Zoo and Reid Park

Imagine watching the animals in the new section of the Zoo while walking with your grandchildren in Reid Park, without entry fees. Don’t you think that would make your grandchildren and you gladly pay the entry fees to see all the animals. People who would never enter a zoo could see how well the animals are doing and be less negative about zoos. And, tax payers would love seeing some animals during a pleasant walk in Reid Park and gladly support the zoo and park. Just provide some viewing areas and leave off those screens.
Douglas Holland
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!