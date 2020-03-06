Letter: Peace Center's Great Fair

Tucson Organic Gardeners would like to send a big THANK YOU and a round of applause to the Peace Center for their well-organized and successful Peace Fair last Saturday, "Leap Day" the 29th!
Our organization had a table at the well-attended event and enjoyed the people, the music, the exhibits, and the food. In the spirit of the election season we gave visitors to our table an opportunity to vote for their favorite or most appreciated vegetable that we can grow here in Tucson during the Fall and Winter season. We displayed vegetables picked that morning from members' gardens. Thoughtful voters chose garlic and onions as the landslide winner! We do use them in many of our favorite dishes!) Broccoli and Snow Peas tied for second place. Cherry tomatoes came in Third. Yes, we know they are really fruits but they are used like vegetables. Alas, Kale and Parsley tied for last place. It was a wonderful day!
Barbara Cain, Education and Outreach Tucson Organic Gardeners
Midtown
