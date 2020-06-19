Letter: PEACEFUL DEMONSTRATIONS

PEACEFUL DEMONSTRATIONS = ox·y·mo·ron
I am told that an oxymoron is a figure of speech in which apparent contradictory terms appear in conjunction.
Peaceful demonstration when applied to racial protest is an oxymoron. As race riots engulf the US, almost all started out as peaceful demonstrations. Almost all ended in riots and looting. 27 states and at least 200 cities including New York and Washington DC have gone under curfew in the United States, impacting more than 60 million residents.
Recently an unprecedented 75,000 paramilitary forces, called the National Guard were deployed across 31 states in the US. In contrast, there are roughly 9,000 US troops currently stationed in Afghanistan and 5,000 in Iraq, as per ABC News.
While more than 10,000 have been arrested so far for protesting against racism and police brutality the world has also seen widespread scenes of rioting.
As race riots engulf the U S we need to redefine peaceful demonstrations.
Thomas McGorray
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!