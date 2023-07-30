Why not grow pecan trees between our recharge basins?

It seems to me that we could recharge our groundwater and grow a commercial crop at the same time. Our recharge basins appear to be totally exposed to the sun. Wouldn’t shading the basins reduce some of the evaporation?

The pecan tree is not native to Arizona; however, the Arizona black walnut is native and once grew along the Santa Cruz River up to and possibly through Marana. In Marana I have seen some of our lowest elevation remnant black walnut trees growing along irrigation ditches. Black walnut and other riparian trees once present here, like the cottonwood, willow, ash, hackberry, soapberry and elderberry for the most part can no longer be found growing along the Santa Cruz River through Tucson.

Could growing pecan trees be beneficial to our environment and reduce the evaporation from our recharge basins, especially if the recharge basins are located along the Santa Cruz River?

Bill Kendall

Downtown