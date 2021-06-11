Letter: Pecans or water? Hmm.

Re: the June 7 article "Worried about water? Not yet."
It was alarming to learn that the two largest users of water in Pima County are casual about future access to our most precious asset. According to the article “Worried about water? Not yet” in the Arizona Daily Star on Monday June 7th , the FICO pecan farms and the Freeport-McMoran copper mine in Green Valley taken together use about half as much water annually as is used by all of the 739,000 people served by Tucson Water. Not to worry though, Dick Walden, FICO’s President and CEO “said he believes this region will need to eventually bring in additional water supplies, possibly by building a desalination plan for seawater or brackish groundwater, to counteract impacts of increasingly arid weather and accelerating population growth.” What?! Mr. Walden, maybe Mother Earth is trying to tell us something. I like your pecans and your jobs, but we need your water more than your pecans. And the same goes for your copper, Freeport-McMoran and Hudbay Minerals.
David Williams
Northeast side
