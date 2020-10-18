Letter: Pedestrian accidents.

There have been several pedestrian accidents and some deaths in pima county.
Whenever I drive around town after dark, most, if not all people, seem to be wearing dark, even black clothing. This makes it hard for automobile drivers to see them. I do not understand the preference for dark clothing at night. It would be much better to wear some reflective clothing, even using some night blinking lights on their backs.
I hope this suggestion makes the night walkers aware of the risks they are taking, and minimize them by wearing reflective clothing. Save your lives.
Anant Pathak
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!