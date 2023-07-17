There were 49 pedestrian deaths in Tucson in 2022, according to the

Tucson Police Department.This is an increase from 33 pedestrian deaths in

2021. Tucson is the 13th most dangerous city in the United States for

pedestrians, according to a report by Smart Growth America.

The majority of pedestrian deaths in Tucson occur at night, and many of

the victims are people who are walking or biking while intoxicated. Other

factors include speeding, distracted driving, and poor visibility. Improving street lighting.

Creating more pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, such as wider sidewalks

and more crosswalks. Enforcing traffic laws more strictly.

Raising awareness of the dangers of drunk driving and distracted driving

Tucson is taking steps to address the problem of pedestrian deaths. The

city has created a Pedestrian Safety Action Plan. This should go a long way to make

our streets safer. We can save lives.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side