There were 49 pedestrian deaths in Tucson in 2022, according to the
Tucson Police Department.This is an increase from 33 pedestrian deaths in
2021. Tucson is the 13th most dangerous city in the United States for
pedestrians, according to a report by Smart Growth America.
The majority of pedestrian deaths in Tucson occur at night, and many of
the victims are people who are walking or biking while intoxicated. Other
factors include speeding, distracted driving, and poor visibility. Improving street lighting.
Creating more pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, such as wider sidewalks
and more crosswalks. Enforcing traffic laws more strictly.
Raising awareness of the dangers of drunk driving and distracted driving
Tucson is taking steps to address the problem of pedestrian deaths. The
city has created a Pedestrian Safety Action Plan. This should go a long way to make
our streets safer. We can save lives.
Thomas McGorray
Northwest side
